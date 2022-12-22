Inside Kevin Thelwell’s first 300 days as Everton director of football

It serves as a blueprint for Everton’s future. A 120-point plan, put together by new director of football Kevin Thelwell, outlining the club’s short, medium and long-term actions and objectives.

Communicated within it is a new overarching vision for Everton — where they want to go, and how they aim to get there. Transfer strategy, governance, identity and academy matters are all discussed at length.

This was the product of months of hard work. One of Thelwell’s first tasks after being appointed in February was to conduct a root and branch review of the club’s footballing operations and plot a viable way forward.

Above all, the aim was to get to the heart of what had gone wrong in previous seasons and take the necessary steps to put it right. All departments assessed in the review were given clear areas for improvement and development, as well as timelines for doing so.

Thelwell has been a busy man since that announcement 300 days ago.

In several key ways, the Everton of today already looks markedly different to the team he joined 10 months ago. Results on the pitch may not show it — almost a year on, they are still hovering just above the relegation zone — but behind the scenes, there has been overhaul and renewal.

It was never going to be easy to put things right.

The 49-year-old who had held similar positions at Wolverhampton Wanderers and MLS side New York Red Bulls over the previous five years inherited the apparatus at a club scrambling for identity, fighting to get back on an even keel, and counting the cost of past mistakes.

On the day they joined, Everton were 16th in the table, just two points clear of the bottom three.

They had squandered so much money and accumulated such heavy losses since owner Farhad Moshiri’s arrival in 2016 that key players had to be sold to balance the books. Others, such as Lucas Digne, left after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez. Who was fired less than a week later. There had been so much churn and so many false dawns that some close to the Squad doubted whether they could be picked back up again. The Threat of relegation was real.

Nor were there any quick fixes. After posting three successive annual losses of over £100 million, Everton were perilously close to the financial fair play lines and could not spend their way out of trouble. Money had to be recovered before further investments were made, and the situation would eventually lead in part to the summer sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur in June before the end of the financial year.

Benitez, meanwhile, had gutted certain departments, his mid-January exit in turn leading to further departures.

When Thelwell joined, Everton had no head of recruitment and no scouting manager. There were notable gaps across the medical and sports-science teams.

This is the context in which Thelwell began his work in February — flawed structures and pitfalls at virtually every turn.

Both he and the Everton Hierarchy knew, though, that change was necessary. Not just tweaks around the fringes but seismic, widespread, cultural and systemic change.

And he was the one tasked with bringing it all together and enacting that change.

One of the things that appealed to the club about Thelwell was his ability to work across departments, right the way through from recruitment to the academy. He was seen as a club builder, someone who starts from the ground and works his way up.

The Hierarchy wanted an all-encompassing vision and that, so far, is what they have got.

It has been quite the 300 days.

Thelwell is a popular figure in the game.

It is rare to hear anyone say a bad word about him and those he has dealt with describe him as knowledgable, straight-talking and acutely aware of what he wants when it comes to player recruitment.

One of his key strengths is said to be an ability to communicate and to develop relationships. If there had been one decisive failing of the previous regime at Goodison, spearheaded by his Dutch predecessor Marcel Brands, it is that they never managed to do enough to consistently bend Everton’s decision-makers to their will.

Brands, while clearly knowledgeable, was what you might call typically Dutch in his demeanor. He was straight-talking and to the point, to the extent that it would sometimes grate on others.

It is felt by some with detailed knowledge of recent events that Everton now have a director of football with the people skills to achieve greater buy-in from Goodison’s top brass. The early evidence suggests that is true. Thelwell and manager Frank Lampard are close in a way most of their predecessors never were.

Others contend Thelwell now has far fewer obstacles in his way than Brands ever had — less interference from an owner prone to being led astray by high-profile agents, who only recently agreed to make decisions in a more inclusive, collegiate manner; a manager in Lampard more amenable than Benitez ever was; and, following the departure of the highly influential David Unsworth, significantly more scope to rejuvenate an academy in urgent need of reform.

In reality, both of the above are probably true.

What is not up for debate, though, is the extent of the change behind the scenes.

As a result of the review, 26 new staff have been appointed across all departments at the club’s Finch Farm base. Another 12 have moved into new roles.

Some of the biggest changes have come in the academy, but the appointments span multiple departments.

In his guise as director of football, Thelwell is responsible for seven key areas: recruitment, first team (both the men and women), academy, coaching, sport science, medical services and analysis.

One of his early priorities was to begin the repair of a recruitment department missing several key components.

They convinced Dan Purdy, who had been a key pillar of the Brands regime, to return as manager of Scouting and operations in March, filling a sizeable void. Purdy’s reappointment was a sign things were heading in the right direction again. They had chosen to leave only three months earlier with Brands, with the club in a state of flux and Benitez increasingly empowered. But Thelwell sought to heal some of the division created at that time and promised a more joined-up, progressive way forward, which Purdy and others have bought into.

They still lacked a head of recruitment — a replacement for Gretar Steinsson, another departure with Brands — so Thelwell led plans for the summer transfer window in conjunction with Lampard.

Under Thelwell, Everton have redefined their recruitment and Talent ID process. The initial aim over this past summer was to stabilize a team that narrowly avoided relegation, but in the future, the overarching focus will be on finding young and hungry players with potential resale value after they have shone in the blue shirt. Thelwell and Lampard knew the Squad from last season needed overhauling, and that completing that process would take several windows, and were keen to reduce the average age of the squad.

In that sense, it was telling that the bulk of Everton’s funds in the previous window went on Amadou Onana and James Garner, two 21-year-olds tipped for bright futures.

As with the Brands regime, there is also an increasing focus on the use of video and data in the recruitment process.



Thelwell with summer signing Onana (Photo: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

A repeated complaint about Moshiri’s Everton is that those outside the club, such as player representatives, did not always know where the balance of power lay and who to turn to for definitive answers to their questions. Moshiri and the chairman Bill Kenwright would be involved, but so too would Brands and his recruitment team.

The long-standing gripe was that decisions would be made in London’s swish Mayfair district, a frequent haunt for Moshiri in particular, without much prior knowledge almost 200 miles away at Finch Farm, making it almost impossible to manage Everton’s financial situation.

It was also felt that Benitez added a further layer of complexity when he was appointed in the summer of 2021, given his desire to have heavy influence over transfers. The result was a Squad not really fit for playing any specific style or purpose, and close to the foot of the table.

Thelwell, though, has become the primary point of contact since his arrival. He negotiates transfers and has conducted contract negotiations with players already in the first team and just below it.

The Athletic understands Everton are close to confirming three other appointments early in the new year — a head of recruitment, a head of Emerging Talent and a senior manager of Scouting and operations. The expectation is that some of these key appointments will be made from within, with Purdy primed for an even more influential role.

Elsewhere, some of the biggest changes have come in the academy at Finch Farm.

Those close to the setup had long championed the need for reform, and they belatedly now have it.

Unsworth had two job titles: under-21s manager and head of academy. But when he left, Thelwell separated the roles, naming his former Wolves colleague Gareth Prosser as academy director and promoting under-18 head Coach Paul Tait up one age group. Everton had interviewed external candidates for the latter position but recognized Tait’s popularity with staff and players, as well as his record in player development. Many of those now Shining in the under-21 side, such as striker Tom Cannon, had worked with the Geordie lower down the ranks.

Tait’s under-21s play a more attractive, attacking brand of football and looked to mirror the first team in terms of principles. He is said to be particularly close to first-team Assistant manager Joe Edwards, who started as an academy Coach at Chelsea, with information passed back and forth.

Thelwell recognized that some of the academy’s structures and processes were outmoded and no longer fit for purpose.

The aim was to ensure Everton’s ‘One Club’ ethos was present across all levels, from the first team to the Women’s side and the academy. Carl Darlington was brought in from Welsh FA in October to standardize and improve academy coaching, while former Everton player James Vaughan was recruited from League Two neighbors Tranmere Rovers to become the club’s first loan pathways manager since club Legend Joe Royle had that role in 2017.

The new head of Emerging talent, targeting players between the ages of 18 and 21, is on course to be announced early in the new year. As part of a shift towards a more sustainable way of being, Everton will renew their focus on recruiting top youngsters and look to make the pathway to their first team more accessible.

But Thelwell’s brief goes far beyond mere recruitment.

Everton’s strategic review is said to be ongoing, with progress assessed over time against several key objectives.

Other notable changes include the arrival of Jack Nayler, formerly of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid, as head of sports science and Sean Miller, another Thelwell colleague at Wolves, this month as head of physical performance.

The analysis department has been strengthened by the arrivals of Alex Scanlon, who focuses predominantly on set pieces, and the promotion of Charlie Reeves to senior lead of performance insights.

Change has swept through Everton over the past 12 months. In a footballing sense at least, this is already a vastly different club, with different structures and priorities under Thelwell.

But it is just the beginning.

Drastic intervention was badly needed and the Mistakes of the past will take a while to unpick — 16th and two points clear of the relegation places on Thelwell’s first day, Everton are today one place lower, with one point more than third-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Thelwell will hope the Foundations are now in place not only to steady what appeared to be a sinking ship, but also to give Everton the bright future they have craved for so long.

(Top photo: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)