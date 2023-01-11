Inside Huskie Basketball Returns January 12

DEKALB, Ill. – The NIU Basketball radio show, Inside Huskie Basketball, returns to the airwaves this Thursday, January 12, live from Fatty’s Pub & Grille at 1312 West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The show will take place at 6 pm, on the radio home of Huskie Athletics 94-9 WDKB, and available anywhere via The Varsity Network app.

Inside Huskie Basketball begins this week and will air every Thursday through the remainder of the season.

NIU men’s basketball head coach Rashon Burno and Huskie Women’s basketball head coach Lisa Carlsen will join host Andy Garcia as they look back at the Highlights from the previous week, check out what’s ahead and take a look behind the scenes of both Huskie basketball programs. Fans will also get the chance to hear from student-athletes from both the Huskie men’s and women’s basketball programs who also join the show each week.

Fatty’s Pub & Grille, home of the World Famous Cajun Fried Potato Salad, will be the home for Inside Huskie Basketball each week this season. A staple of the DeKalb community, Fatty’s is conveniently located just down the street from the NIU Convocation Center.

The NIU men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be at home this Saturday, Jan. 14, for a doubleheader at the NIU Convocation Center. The Huskie Women’s basketball team will host Ohio at 1 pm, followed by the Huskie men’s basketball team against Toledo at 3:30 pm Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225).

Inside Huskie Basketball 2023 Schedule

Thursday, January 12

Thursday, January 19

Thursday, January 26

Thursday, February 2

Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 16

Thursday, February 23

Thursday, March 2