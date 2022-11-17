Inside how Kansas Women’s basketball signed S’Mya Nichols

LAWRENCE — In a word, relieved.

That’s how S’Mya Nichols felt last week in the days after the college basketball landscape learned of her commitment to, and later signing with, the Kansas Women’s basketball program.

Nichols, described in a Jayhawks release as the No. 22 prospect in the Nation by the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, had actually committed to Kansas back in October during Late Night in the Phog. The weight of the decision, so to speak, was lifted off her shoulders that day. But that decision wasn’t public until she released her commitment video on Nov. 8.

Now that her commitment was sealed, questions about where she planned to play in college died down. The focus has shifted. Nichols, a local 6-foot guard prospect out of Overland Park, Kansas, can now simply talk about how excited she is to join the Jayhawks next season.

