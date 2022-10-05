Inside Art with Michael Rose — Newport Residency Features Cuban Artist Orlando Almanza

View Larger +

If Rhode Island is to be a center for art, then its cultural mix must feature talented artists from beyond the state. A new Residency program at the Newport Art Museum has brought three new artists to the area in 2022. The third of these creatives is Cuban painter Orlando Almanza, who will participate in an array of programs in October, sharing his unique point of view with the community and taking back to his Havana studio new Inspirations from his experience.

Almanza earned a bachelor’s degree in Printmaking at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana and has also gained other training in sculpture, Classical drawing, and oil painting, making him a well-rounded technician. He maintains an active studio in the heart of Havana and creates paintings that blend figures and landscapes with rich layers of symbolism.

Speaking of the Cuban capital, the artist says, “I am continuously inspired by Havana’s rich history, local community and eclectic mix of architecture. The Curves of the street remind me of the Curves of the river near my childhood home, the Engravings on cool stone buildings, like flowers sprouting up each day. This is my universe, of surreal beauty, of half myth, half truth.”

Almanza goes on to find connections between Havana and Newport, stating, “I am drawn to Newport for its natural landscapes and history. It reminds me of Havana, where the city meets the ocean. Newport, much like Havana, has drawn creative and important families to its shores over the years, which is reflected in its community, history and grand architecture. Places like Newport inspire people, and bring them closer to their creativity, to their true selves. I hope to explore the connections between Havana and Newport, and to explore the stories and myths that intertwine.”

Rhode Island promises to be a fertile ground for Almanza, who continually seeks to find inspiration and build connections. Describing what excites him most, Almanza points to the Newport Art Museum’s resources, from art and archives to its architecture. He goes on to say, “I am also incredibly excited to have a chance to work with Conexión Latina and the Newport Art Museum on a community project to tell the stories of the local Latino community through the Dia de los Muertos celebration. It is a task which is a great responsibility and honor and I cannot wait to see what we create together.”

This is just one of a variety of programs in which Almanza will take part during his residency. On October 17, there will be a Storytelling workshop, on October 22 an artmaking workshop, and on October 28 he will give an artist talk. These events will culminate with the Dia de los Muertos Celebration on November 1.

Almanza is an engaging individual and shares his excitement for making new connections with Rhode Islanders by saying, “I am a storyteller. I am inspired by communities, nature and the interaction between the past, present and future. I will be hosting several events with Conexión Latina where I will listen to the stories of members of the Latino community in Newport and create a mural and a painting based on those interactions. I hope to engage this community through art and by creating works where they feel represented and heard. The mural will stay at the Conexión Latina property and the painting will be on display at the Newport Art Museum along with a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda. I am honored to be able to bring these stories to life and to represent the Latino community.”

During his artist talk at the end of his residency, Almanza will detail what goes into his own art. This will give viewers the chance to learn more about his practice and experience.

Speaking of the symbolism and meaning in his work, Almanza explains in part, “I grew up with my grandparents in the countryside in Eastern Cuba. The people in my community were storytellers. There was always a hidden meaning, a story to teach or to warn. The river for example, was a place where Secrets were kept or Promises made, it was a living spiritual being within our community.” He sums up his production by saying, “In all my work, things are never exactly as they seem. I hope to give a sense of the unknown, our hopes and fears and things both real and imagined.”

It is exciting to welcome an artist of Almanza’s caliber and talent to the state and region. Although his Residency will be all-too-brief, his impact and the cross cultural connections forged will undoubtedly be long-lasting.

Learn more about Orlando Almanza at his website www.orlandoalmanza.com. Learn more about all the Residency events featuring Almanza at www.newportartmuseum.org.

Michael Rose is a multi-talented fine art professional based in Southern New England. Since 2014 he has served as the gallery manager at the historic Providence Art Club, one of the nation’s oldest arts organizations. Through his current freelance work he advises collectors and artists, provides appraisal services, teaches, and completes curatorial projects. LEARN MORE HERE





