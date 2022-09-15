‘Insanely Beautiful’: Golf World Drools Over Paige Spiranac’s Latest Merchandise Release

Paige Spiranac is one of the most influential female athletes. The ex-golfer turned internet sensation has combined her love and passion for golf, fitness, and entrepreneurship in a unique fashion. Her goal is to emerge as the most effective omnichannel media platform in golf.

She creates content online and has a massive following of 10 million followers across her channels. Because of her content range and digital media initiatives, she has evolved and is constantly pushing boundaries. She is now building her empire. And in that empire, her merch has a considerable place.

Paige Spiranac: Her merch

The ex-golfer, Paige Spiranac took to her Twitter handle and posted about her new merch launch. She tweeted and encouraged people to get her new merch at the website and also attached the website link.

She wrote, “The wait is almost over! Get my special edition of @swaggolfco‘s March Swagness winning Blade, Mallet, and Driver Tomorrow at 11AM CDT is pwaggolf.com.”

Last month, she Promised that her new merch would be the best one ever. Even though the merch included just ‘happy place’ towels, people went crazy.

She asked people not to get distracted by the PGA Tour and LIV Golf rivalry. And they should remember her merch towels. Now she has come up with club covers. Thus, the athlete and her fans are excited.

People’s reaction to new merch

After the announcement by Paige Spiranac about her new merch, fans flooded the comment section. While she did receive negative attention too, many people cared about the merch. They liked it and appreciated her. They also praised her beauty.

However, it would be interesting to see how the club covers do in the market. After all, it is an unusual product. Regardless, Twitter fans reacted to her merch.

Many people also commented on her appearance.

What do you think about her new merch? Is it beautiful and would you buy it? Or do you have some suggestions for her? Let us know in the comments.