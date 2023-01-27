Insane Brawl breaks out during California girls HS basketball game

An absolutely crazy Brawl broke out during a high school girls’ basketball game in California earlier this week.

The Brawl took place on Tuesday evening during a game between Corona Centennial High School and Corona Santiago High School. Corona Centennial Hosted the Matchup just outside of Anaheim, California.

According to SBLive Sports, “A high school girls basketball game was suspended late in the fourth quarter Tuesday after a fight broke out involving both teams and what appeared to be spectators. Corona Santiago led Corona Centennial 73-71 with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter of a Big VIII League contest when a Santiago player was called for a reach while attempting to trap a Corona Centennial ball-handler.”

Video of the Shocking and wild Brawl was captured and provided by SBLive.

The game was promptly suspended after the Brawl and never resumed. According to SBLive, “Those involved were separated as staff regained control of the situation. Minutes later, the public address announcer declared the game would be finished without fans, but the contest, which took place at Centennial, was ultimately suspended.”

Officials are still reportedly deciding whether or not to reschedule the game according to the SBLive report on the Brawl between the two squads. There were ejections according to Thom Simmons, the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Assistant commissioner. But the report said no additional details were provided due to “student privacy laws.”

