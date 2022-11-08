INRANGE® WINS ASIAN GOLF AWARD

This is the second award in 2022 for the driving range technology company and the first to come from this region

Hoi An [Vietnam]: Following on from the Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS) of 2022, Hosted last week at the Hoiana Hotel & Resort, was the Asian Golf Awards evening. The best clubs, facilities and businesses from across Asia flew in to attend the Gala event, and collect their trophies.

On the night, Clubs were recognized in various categories including Best Course, Best Clubhouse, Best Guest Experience and Best General Manager. Included within the Special and Honorary category was an award for The Best Innovation of the year, which was awarded to Inrange Golf®.

Mike Sebastian, host and organizer of the event for the last 2 decades had this to say about their win.

“Asia is crying out for innovation in the golf space, and it’s finally here. Ever since I learned about Inrange Golf® and their technology, I have been very excited about what this could do for our wonderful game. Driving Ranges are no longer an amenity, they can be a serious revenue generator and the Inrange® Digital Range Concept is an innovation that is Pivotal for our Clubs and course Developers going forward.”

Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Inrange® Nick Longley, who was present at the conference before heading to Korea for expansion plans in the region, explains:

“This event was a great opportunity for the South East Asia golf community to come together and share ideas, learn about best practices and most importantly, start to think about the future success of their facility. We believe our Experience Range methodology fits perfectly to this golf-centric and tech-driven market and see some very exciting times ahead for Inrange® in Asia”

With the newest Inrange® Experience Range having opened its doors in Jakarta last month, South East Asia Clubs and businesses are already planning their next trip – to Indonesia to visit The [email protected] Damai Indah PIK.

Having already been awarded a top 5 place on the SportTech50 Awards list this year, Inrange Golf seems to be on a golden pathway to success right now, with expansion into many new countries and territories in 2023 already on the cards. Watch this space.

About Inrange®

The Inrange® system consists of Radar sensors placed in and around a driving range that create a series of interlocking Radar fields. Once calibrated, they can determine the origin of each ball (which bay it was hit from), and track its entire flight, no matter how long or short, in real time. The resulting data is relayed either to an in-bay touchscreen or via the cloud to the Inrange® app on the player’s mobile device.

Inrange® software provides a seamless, intuitive user-experience for the player, providing real-time feedback with pro-level data and analysis, accessible via the in-bay touchscreen or on the player’s own mobile device.

The golf practice and entertainment software is designed to help Clubs create an experience around the tech, and offers both individuals and groups a premium golf experience at the driving range.

