Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property • St Pete Catalyst

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development.

The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing Trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by Converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course , and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.

On Tuesday, the Pinellas County Commissioners will review a countywide plan map amendment regarding 64.1 Acres at 36750 US Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor. The commission will also review a request to modify the development master plan to transfer existing unused residential entitlements from parts of the property to the parcel the owners want to redevelop.

The proposed amendment consists of 14 separate parcels within the Innisbrook Residential Planned Development district. The residential development within the Innisbrook community includes condominiums, apartments and single-family homes and four golf courses.

Among the 64.1 Acres of this amendment area, approximately 53.7 Acres are being amended to create a new parcel, dubbed Parcel L, with remaining parcels, B, D, E, G and H comprising the rest of the amended area.

If the amendment and density transfer is approved, the resort owner can build a maximum of 180 dwelling units.

The local resort’s move to convert a portion of property follows a pattern many golfing destinations are embracing as a way to generate more revenue.