Injury Update: Klay Thompson Unexpectedly Ruled OUT vs. Magic

After initially being listed as available, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was unexpectedly scratched from the lineup just minutes before tip-off on Saturday night. Thompson was seen leaving the floor during warmups, and the Warriors announced he would not play in this game due to left knee soreness.

It was Thompson’s left knee that he originally injured in the 2019 NBA Finals, so both he and the team will understandably be cautious any time there is discomfort there. Hopefully this is nothing serious for Thompson, and his late scratch is just an abundance of caution.

