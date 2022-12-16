Injury setback sidelining Duke basketball product in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) won seven straight on their way to No. 1 in the Western Conference standings as soon as 2015-16 Duke basketball one-and-done and 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram began his ongoing nine-game stretch of missed action with a left big-toe contusion.

In Ingram’s absence, the team’s other former Blue Devil, Zion Williamson, rose to another level, appearing at No. 10 is NBA.com’s latest Kia MVP Ladder.

