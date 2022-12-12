Injury-riddled UConn Women’s basketball falls to No. 20 Maryland

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Nika Mühl, Dorka Juhász and Ice Brady all sat on the bench in sweat suits, unavailable due to their respective injuries.

In their first game without Mühl, who is starting at point guard this season in place of Bueckers (out for the year with an ACL injury), the No. 6-ranked Huskies faced the 20th-ranked team in the country with their fourth-different starting lineup of its early season.

UConn was able to hang close to Maryland for much of the game on Sunday despite the short bench. However, the Huskies ran out of gas in the final five minutes and fell to the Terps 85-78 in front of a crowd of 12,566.

“Given circumstances that we were dealing with, obviously, we talked a lot in the locker room about what the opportunity was for our team,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. ” … It played out exactly the way we wanted it to play out. And unfortunately,

we just couldn’t sustain it for the entire 40 minutes. As the game wore on, I think we got a little bit worn down. But more mentally than physically.

“… But I couldn’t be prouder of my team and how we represented ourselves out there. I think it was a gutsy, amazing performance by them.”

UConn (7-2) has lost two of its last three as the team has been decimated by injuries. Mühl was unavailable Sunday due to being in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Thursday’s game against Princeton.

There is no return timeline for the Croatian as she’ll continue to undergo testing until she recovers. Juhász missed her seventh straight game due to a broken thumb she suffered on Nov. 14 against Texas.

The Huskies had just two subs on Sunday: freshman Ayanna Patterson and sophomore Amari DeBerry.

Sunday was also an emotional day for Auriemma, whose mother Marsiella died on Thursday. The Hall of Fame Coach said he learned how to lead from watching her grow up.

“I saw how she treated people and how she was on a daily basis,” they said. “The impact that she had on other people. … how much she always thought about other people rather than herself. And I think that’s what coaches have to be right? They have to be that exact kind of people. So I saw it , I lived it every single day growing up and so what I’m doing as a Coach kind of comes natural.”

UConn’s oldest Veterans Aaliyah Edwards (career-highs in points (25), assists (7) and minutes (40)) and redshirt junior Aubrey Griffin (12 points and 15 rebounds) led the way Sunday. Three others finished in double figures, including Fairfield grad transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal with 16 points.

Maryland (9-3) finished with 21 points off UConn’s 22 turnovers (Maryland had a season-low 5 turnovers) in its first-ever win over the Huskies (now 1-7 all-time). Per ESPN, UConn finished with 20-plus turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time since 2010.

“Turnovers happen for a couple of reasons,” Auriemma said. “One, the other team’s pressure starts to affect you mentally. Two, players are in roles that they’re not accustomed to. So they’re having to be more Playmakers than finishers and scores. It’s uncomfortable for them and it’s hard to sustain .”

Freshman Inês Bettencourt started in place of Mühl. After stepping up against Princeton, Bettencourt played 29 minutes against the Terps as his lone true point guard available. After averaging just 6.2 minutes per game, the Portugal native finished Sunday with 2 points, three rebounds, two assists and three turnovers.

“My heart went out to her because she’s being put in a situation that’s so remote in her thinking,” Auriemma said. “You know, two months ago to think that we’d be playing here on national television and she’s the starting point guard at Connecticut. (I) think that would have been the most far-fetched thing you could ever imagine.”

Despite four turnovers in the game’s first three minutes, the Huskies started Sunday hot and got ahead by as much as eight in the first quarter.

But when Lopez Sénéchal got called for her third personal foul at 8:39 in the second, everything started to go downhill for UConn.

Auriemma only used one sub during the first half and it showed. UConn’s offense was stagnant and clearly worn out as four players played the full first half. Lopez Sénéchal, UConn’s current best shooter, played just 11 minutes before taking a seat on the bench in early foul trouble.

Maryland took advantage of UConn’s lack of depth and drained back-to-back 3-pointers halfway through the second quarter to take over the lead. At halftime, the Terps led by seven and had 11 points off UConn’s 12 turnovers.

“Ton of resiliency and I love the fact that we never wavered,” Terps Coach Brenda Frese said.

The Huskies trimmed a 12-point Maryland edge to two thanks to a 10-0 run in the third quarter but couldn’t take control of momentum with Lopez Senechal on the bench with four fouls.

An Edwards’ jumper at 9:01 in the fourth tied the game before Maryland went on an 8-0 run to get its lead back up to double digits. Maryland’s Diamond Miller drained a dagger 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to put the Terps up by seven and secure the upset.

UConn will get a week’s rest before facing Florida State next Sunday at 1 pm at Mohegan Sun Arena.

