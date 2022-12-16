Injury Report: Steph Curry Won’t Need Surgery For Shoulder Injury

It was announced on Thursday that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a labrum injury in his left shoulder. While the news is disappointing for the Warriors and their fans, the worst case scenario seems to have been avoided. According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Curry will not need surgery on his shoulder.

“Sources tell me that Steph Curry has sustained a labrum injury in that left shoulder,” Charania said. “It’s not believed to be super serious, because it could have been a case where a torn labrum, and surgery, and you’re out – this jeopardizes most of the remainder of the season. But in this case, I’m told surgery is not expected to be required. He’s gonna be reevaluated in about two weeks, and the expectation is that he will be out even beyond that, probably closer to a month before Steph Curry can return to the floor.”

