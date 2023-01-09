Injury Report: Paul George’s Updated Status vs. Atlanta Hawks

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday night’s contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Head Coach Ty Lue confirmed it is the same hamstring that has bothered George all year that is keeping him out of his second-straight game. George re-tweaked the hamstring vs. the Heat, returned to face the Nuggets, and has now missed two-straight games.

The Clippers have lost five straight games, and are in danger of making it the longest losing streak of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. The team has not looked good all season, aside from small flashes, and now must find a way to turn things around in the second half of the season.

