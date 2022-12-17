Injury Report: Paul George Receives Last Minute Injury Update vs. Wizards

After being listed as questionable with a sore knee, LA Clippers star Paul George was ruled out of Saturday’s contest around two hours before game time. After getting Kawhi Leonard back from injury, the Clippers have struggled to keep other players on the floor, and now have a large collection of players sidelined.

In addition to Paul George, the Clippers are also without Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, and Norman Powell. That is four of their top rotation players sidelined, which adds to what has been an incredibly frustrating season for the Clippers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button