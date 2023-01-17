Injury Report: Paul George Officially Upgraded for Clippers vs. 76ers

After being out for the last five games, LA Clippers star Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Hovering around .500, the Clippers desperately need to get healthy, and George’s hamstring is a top priority.

Having practiced fully on Monday morning, George being upgraded to questionable indicates that he experienced no setbacks in practice. Ty Lue confirmed that George was a full participant, but was unsure how many practices he needed in order to be cleared for game action.

The 76ers will have all of their top talent available vs. the Clippers, leaving open the possibility of an exciting rematch from their contest just a few weeks ago. The Clippers blew a major lead in that game, and will certainly be looking to get Philly back. A healthy and available Paul George will help with that.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay on the floor this year, which has compounded LA’s struggles. The lack of availability from their two stars is not the team’s only issue, but it may be their biggest one. If those two players can sustain a stretch of healthy games together, the Clippers will have a chance to build some consistency, which has been severely lacking during the entire Leonard and George era.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received ‘No Smoke’ From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton