Injury Report: Paul George Officially Upgraded for Clippers vs. 76ers

After being out for the last five games, LA Clippers star Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Hovering around .500, the Clippers desperately need to get healthy, and George’s hamstring is a top priority.

Having practiced fully on Monday morning, George being upgraded to questionable indicates that he experienced no setbacks in practice. Ty Lue confirmed that George was a full participant, but was unsure how many practices he needed in order to be cleared for game action.

