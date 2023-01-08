Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Status vs. Hawks

After sitting out vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be good to go.

There was a lot of disappointment among the fanbase when Leonard sat out against Minnesota, because he only played 18 minutes in a blowout loss the night before. Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game in Denver, the possibility of Leonard playing was there, but he ultimately sat out.

The Clippers have lost five-straight games, which ties the longest losing streak since Leonard and George joined in 2019. The only other five-game losing streak in that time span came last season when both stars were sidelined.

The Clippers are truly in a bad spot right now. Having played the easiest schedule in basketball for most of the season, the team did not capitalize, and how sits at 21-20 with one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the NBA. With other teams in the Western Conference continuing to pass them up, the Clippers have a lot of work to do before they can consider themselves the Championship contenders they were made out to be in the offseason.

Getting Leonard back for this Atlanta game is hopefully the first of several consecutive games with the star forward playing, because he has only played in 17 of the team’s 41 games thus far.

