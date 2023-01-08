Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Status vs. Hawks

After sitting out vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be good to go.

There was a lot of disappointment among the fanbase when Leonard sat out against Minnesota, because he only played 18 minutes in a blowout loss the night before. Listed as questionable for Friday night’s game in Denver, the possibility of Leonard playing was there, but he ultimately sat out.

