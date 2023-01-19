Injury Report: How long will Utah’s Cameron Rising be out?

After sustaining yet another injury in his second Rose Bowl appearance, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was sidelined with a “leg injury” and ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following the loss, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared an initial update on the severity of the issue, stating that it would take a while before Rising would be ready to play again.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury. It doesn’t look good, I’ll tell you that,” Whittingham said. “It looks like it could be something that takes a while to recover from so that’s not a positive right now.”

Now more than a few weeks later, Whittingham recently sat down with the Athletic and provided a timetable for Rising’s recovery and when they expect him to be back for the 2023 season.

“Its a leg injury,” Whittingham said. “Its going to be fairly extensive rehab. He will not be able to participate in spring, but we expect him to be ready for the season opener.”

Scroll to Continue

This is excellent news for the program as speculation had Rising potentially returning a few games in, but for now, it appears the star quarterback will be ready to go for the rematch with Florida to open the season.

Additionally, as Rising rehabs on his own, this will free up all quarterback reps during spring which will help the coaches determine who QB2 will be next year. It will also allow the young guys like Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose the opportunity to truly develop and learn the offense.

With Rising returning for game one, Utah should be fully prepared to face their 2023 schedule, which will arguably be both the most difficult the program has ever faced and the most rewarding if they can win 10 or 11 of those games.

Facebook – @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter – @FN_AllUtes

Instagram – @fannation_allutes