Injury Report: How long will Utah’s Cameron Rising be out?

After sustaining yet another injury in his second Rose Bowl appearance, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was sidelined with a “leg injury” and ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.

Following the loss, head coach Kyle Whittingham shared an initial update on the severity of the issue, stating that it would take a while before Rising would be ready to play again.

