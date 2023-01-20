Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell’s Updated Status vs. Warriors

In what looked like an exciting matchup on paper, the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Friday night has lost almost all of its relevance. While both teams could very much use wins, neither side will be anywhere close to full-strength. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green already out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have downgraded Donovan Mitchell from questionable to out as well.

This is a disappointing development for fans who bought tickets expecting to see stars, and an equally disappointing development for two teams who are in tightly contested seeding battles in their respective conferences. For the Warriors, they sit one game below .500, and in a four-way tie with the Clippers, Timberwolves, and Thunder. As for Cleveland, they are tied with Brooklyn for the fourth seed, but only 1.5 games back of the second seed.

Even without Donovan Mitchell, this is a game the Cavaliers should win. The team fell to the Memphis Grizzlies by just one point without Donovan Mitchell, and will be taking on a much worse iteration of the Golden State Warriors in this one. While they will undoubtedly miss their star, Cleveland must take care of business against a Warriors team missing all of their top talent.

For the Warriors, they do have a collection of improbable wins this season, and will be looking to grab another after their frustrating loss to the Celtics last night.

