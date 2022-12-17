Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Status Upgrade vs. LA Clippers

After being listed as out for the last five games, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable vs. the LA Clippers, meaning he may be targeting a return for Saturday’s game. The Clippers just saw the Wizards in Washington for John Wall’s Homecoming game, but they didn’t face Beal. It was Kyle Kuzma who shone for Washington in that game, but the Clippers were able to escape Washington with a win.

With Beal potentially on the verge of returning, the Clippers will have to come with much better focus for this game against the Wizards if he ends up playing. They were able to survive a very close game against a shorthanded Wizards team last week, but could be up against a much stronger group on Saturday.

The Clippers have had a very up and down season, with most of that being due to injuries, but they were just starting to hit their stride before another wave of injuries hit before their last game. The team has still won three of their last four games, and will look to make it four of five when they host the Wizards on Saturday.

Washington could be Sellers at the deadline this year, but hovering around the bottom of the play-in pack, they may wait to see what Beal’s return does for them before going all-in on a rebuild.

