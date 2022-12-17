Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Status Upgrade vs. LA Clippers

After being listed as out for the last five games, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable vs. the LA Clippers, meaning he may be targeting a return for Saturday’s game. The Clippers just saw the Wizards in Washington for John Wall’s Homecoming game, but they didn’t face Beal. It was Kyle Kuzma who shone for Washington in that game, but the Clippers were able to escape Washington with a win.

