Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Last Minute Injury Update vs. Clippers

The Washington Wizards are going up against a very depleted LA Clippers group, but they will be short handed as well for Saturday’s game. Washington will not have Bradley Beal, who was listed as questionable before the game.

That questionable status was an upgrade for Beal, who had been out the previous five games, but he still needs a little bit more time before he’s ready to return. Even up against a short-handed Clippers group, Washington will have a tough time coming away with a win without their best player, especially with Kawhi Leonard playing.

Washington will have Kristaps Porzingis in this game, who has been dealing with some injuries over the last few weeks. He was not listed on the injury report, and it was confirmed before the game that he will not have any limitations or minutes restrictions.

The Wizards have not played the level of basketball they hoped to play Entering this season, but the team is not too far behind the play-in picture, and feel that Bradley Beal’s eventual return could help elevate them into that tier. The Wizards do have some solid pieces around Beal, but with injuries being an issue early in the season, they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see what their group could look like fully healthy. Unfortunately for Washington, they won’t get that chance against the Clippers on Saturday either.

