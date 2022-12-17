Injury Report: Bradley Beal Receives Last Minute Injury Update vs. Clippers

The Washington Wizards are going up against a very depleted LA Clippers group, but they will be short handed as well for Saturday’s game. Washington will not have Bradley Beal, who was listed as questionable before the game.

That questionable status was an upgrade for Beal, who had been out the previous five games, but he still needs a little bit more time before he’s ready to return. Even up against a short-handed Clippers group, Washington will have a tough time coming away with a win without their best player, especially with Kawhi Leonard playing.

