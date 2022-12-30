Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Update vs. Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are going for their 11th-straight win on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn is the hottest team in basketball right now, and is making a serious run at the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Having climbed into sole possession of the two-seed, Brooklyn has silenced the early-season critics, and has once again established themselves as legitimate contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but the Nets will still have to bring an appropriate level of focus. Brooklyn also has a health situation to monitor with Ben Simmons, as his name popped up on the injury report due to an illness.

