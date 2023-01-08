Injury Report: Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are currently on a five-game losing streak, which ties their Longest skid since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the team in 2019. The Clippers have fallen to 21-20, and are looking to avoid dropping to an even .500 with a loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

The Hawks have been disappointing as well this season, with Chemistry issues and dysfunction off the court seeming to make it’s way on the court more than Atlanta would like to admit. The team has not been good this season, but does have talent, making them a threat on any night.

