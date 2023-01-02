Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins’ Status For Warriors vs. Hawks

After initially being expected to target a return vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will miss at least one more game. Head Coach Steve Kerr said the plan was to have Wiggins practice ahead of Monday’s game, but he is still not ready to return. The Warriors are once again calling it a non-covid related illness for Wiggins.

This will be the 14th-straight game that Wiggins has missed, and these last few have been unrelated to his adductor injury that had him sidelined initially. Having missed several weeks with the adductor injury, Wiggins was cleared to return at the exact same time he came down with this illness. The Warriors hope he can be back soon, but they have found ways to win with both him and Steph Curry sidelined.

