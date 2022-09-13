Injury report ahead of Week 3 vs. Louisiana Monroe

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, there were no additional injuries to report after their Week 2 Matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Both Jase McClellan and Demarcco Hellams suffered minor injuries but would return to finish out the game. Nevertheless, several players remain on the latest injury report.

On the other hand, Alabama has not suffered any significant injuries outside of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Earle suffered a fractured foot during fall camp. Harrell is steadily working his way back from a sprained foot. In today’s injury report, we will provide the latest on the two Speedy wide receivers.

The Crimson Tide will have opportunities over the next two weeks in Louisiana Monroe (Week 3) and Vanderbilt (Week 4) to test out the depth chart. Coach Saban and his staff should be able to figure some things out before facing an intriguing Arkansas team on October 1.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the latest injury report for Alabama following Week 2.

Earle has been out since the beginning of August after suffering a fractured foot. Since then, he has been rehabilitating and steadily working his way back to action. According to Matt Zenitz, Earle could return as soon as October 1 against Arkansas. This would be a huge addition to an offense that struggled to find consistency against Texas in Week 2.

The expectations have been high for Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell ever since he arrived on campus. The Florida native is recovering from a sprained foot injury. He is expected to play a key role on both special teams and at slot receiver. According to Matt Zenitz, he is also eyeing the earliest possible return on October 1 against the Razorbacks.

Earl Little Jr. (shoulder)



Saban said in his press conference that Little Jr. was dealing with a shoulder injury upon arriving in Tuscaloosa. As a result, Saban went on to mention, “Earl Little had a shoulder coming in that was bothering him, so we decided to fix it. He’ll be out for a little while, as well.”

Isaiah Hastings



The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.

Elijah Pritchett (torn pec)



A few weeks ago, Saban said that Pritchett tore his pectoral muscle over the summer during a workout. As a result, he mentioned, “so he’ll be out for a while.” With that being the case, it is unlikely that the true freshman will be practicing anytime soon.

Aaron Anderson (knee)



Wide receiver Aaron Anderson suffered a minor knee injury that has kept him out of practice. When asked about Anderson, here is what Saban said to the media: “Aaron Anderson has a little knee injury, but he’ll be back in a few weeks, as well.”

