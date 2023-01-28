Injury helps Valdez appreciate volleyball

CREAMLINE Cool Smashers superstar Alyssa Valdez has not done any volleyball exercises since she sustained a knee injury in Game 2 of their battle for third contest against Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference last December.

Valdez incurred the injury after she went for a dig in the third set of the said match, where her Cool Smashers were ahead, 6-3. The 29-year-old checked out of the game with 10 points and Creamline still ended up triumphant, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, to claim the bronze.

“Now that I’ve experienced it also, this injury and recovery, I salute all the Athletes who got back to 100 percent or even more right after their injuries,” said Valdez to a group of Reporters on Saturday right after the PVL 2023 season opening press conference.

“You know why I’m very emotional? Because it’s so hard. I was very scared to take that one step because it’s really scary. I’ve never thought I would feel that. I can’t just imagine all the athletes, the players who are going through this kind of recovery.”

Fortunately for Valdez, the people around her are very supportive of her in this trying situation of her career.

“I’m super happy and grateful to all my teammates, coaches, PTs, they are always there to see me. They see all my exercises and new achievements. They’re very supportive of me.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times’ daily newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Valdez shared that being sidelined due to her injury actually allows her to appreciate volleyball more. Hard as it is for a competitor like her to be on a halt, Valdez said she’s actually enjoying her time off.



“I’ve been enjoying it, seeing volleyball from a different perspective. I get to appreciate it more. That’s one thing that also motivates me, to keep on going and to get back right away,” said Valdez.

“It’s been very hard also if you’re competitive and your teammates and coaches [are also the same way]. I’m trying to get used to that feeling. But I think this is one way of saying that I have to see volleyball on a different side.”

Valdez said that she’s recovering well and she hopes that she’ll be able to suit up for Creamline in the PVL All-Filipino Conference which will start on Saturday, February 4, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where the Cool Smashers start their title- retention bid against the Petro Gazz Angels at 6 pm