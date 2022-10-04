Injury Fallout from Week 4

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Broncos RB Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and LCL.

What it means in fantasy: Williams had accumulated 280 total yards on 63 touches prior to getting hurt. Due to his multi-ligament knee injury, it will be a long road back. It is like the injury that JK Dobbins suffered in August of 2021. With him out, the most likely candidates to replace him in the Broncos backfield are Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone. Devine Ozigbo is also available on the practice squad. The Broncos also signed Latavius ​​Murray off the Saints’ practice squad. Gordon and Boone should lead Denver’s committee, and Murray should serve as a contingency plan.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that tests on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle came back negative.

What it means in fantasy: It’s great news for Taylor since there was a fear that he was dealing with a high ankle sprain. The Colts take on the Broncos on Thursday night, and given the quick turnaround, Taylor may be inactive or limited. They did not practice on Monday. Fantasy Managers will have more information after Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices. Nyheim Hines could fill Taylor’s void if he is ruled out. While he’s primarily known as a pass-catcher in Fantasy circles, he can certainly play all three downs. He has had 10-plus touches in 20 career games and, in those games, has averaged 14.5 Fantasy points. Hines is available in 40% of leagues.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on IR after having a procedure on his knee Monday morning, meaning he will be out for at least four games.

What it means in fantasy: Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley were already seeing more touches, since Patterson’s workload was being reduced, given his preexisting knee issue. Allgeier and Huntley carried the ball 10 times each in Week 4, with Allgeier leading the team in rushing but Huntley scoring a touchdown. Both should be rostered in all leagues, but Allgeier should be prioritized because of his receiving ability. Allgeier is available in 83.2% of leagues. He’ll be on the flex radar against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

The news: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa won’t play in Week 5 against the Jets.

What it means in fantasy: Coach Mike McDaniel told Reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa won’t play against the Jets this week after he was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting his head on the turf last Thursday against the Bengals. There is no timeline for when Tagovailoa could return, according to McDaniel. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets’ exploitable defense. He is a solid QB2 in two quarterback and Superflex leagues.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Steelers plan to move forward with QB Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback

What it means in fantasy: Mitch Trubisky has been struggling from the pocket this season. Pickett excelled in this area at the University of Pittsburgh. The rookie made his NFL debut against the Jets on Sunday. Pickett should have a better showing now that he has a full week of practice with the Steelers first team offense. With an excellent supporting cast in Pittsburgh, the Rookie is well positioned for success. Pickett also made use of his mobility against the Jets, scoring two rushing touchdowns. Adding him to your roster is a calculated risk that might pay off big.

The news: Commanders RB Brian Robinson was medically cleared and the team designated him to return from the reserve/non-football injury list.

What it means in fantasy: As Schefter reported back in early September, Robinson might be able to return in Week 5 after being shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery. Robinson has three weeks to be activated before he reverts to reserve/NFI status and could return for Washington’s Week 5 game against the Titans. If he doesn’t play on Sunday then his next chance in Week 6 would be on Thursday Night Football against the Bears. Robinson was a third-round pick this year and was expected to play a major role in the Commanders offense. They could eventually eat into the workload of both Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic this season. Robinson is available in 62.6% of leagues. Stash him now.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks will miss time with turf toe.

What it means in fantasy: Burks was injured against the Colts on Sunday. The injury is not expected to require surgery, and he will instead rehab his way back to health. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that no timeline has been set for the injury yet. Cody Hollister, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, and Robert Woods are the other active receivers. Josh Gordon is one of three receivers on the practice squad. Woods is the receiver who benefits most from Burks’ absence. He’s still available in 34.7% of leagues.

The news: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson could miss a game or two with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Head Coach Ron Rivera said this to the media on Sunday. It has been an exceptional start for Dotson, who has caught four touchdown passes and 12 of 22 targets for 152 yards, scoring 13-plus Fantasy points in three out of four games this season. He is still available in 38.4% of leagues. Dyami Brown filled in for Dotson on Sunday but should be kept off Fantasy radars in most leagues. Dotson’s absence could increase targets for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

The news: Head Coach Brian Daboll said Giants WR Kenny Golladay’s status for Week 5 “doesn’t look promising.”

What it means in fantasy: Golladay left Sunday’s game against the Bears with a knee injury. His contribution to the Giants offense has been minimal, catching two of six targets for 22 yards. There are only three healthy receivers on the Giants roster, so if he is out, the Giants will likely have to add one if not more. Both Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continue to make progress, but it is too early to predict whether either will play on Sunday. Toney has the potential to play a significant role in the Giants offense. He’s still available in 51.7% of leagues.

The news: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is dealing with a mid-foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: Bateman is day-to-day with this injury according to head coach John Harbaugh. In Week 4, they played just 44% of the Ravens’ Offensive snaps. Bateman went to the medical tent following a catch and emerged with his helmet on the sideline, but he didn’t play the remainder of the game against the Bills. This season, he has 11 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.1 yards per reception. It is the second-most among receivers with more than two receptions in the league. Mark Andrews is the only pass catcher in the Ravens offense in which Fantasy Managers can have confidence, even if Bateman misses some time.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle against the Ravens on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Crowder faces a long stay on injured reserve. Other tests are being conducted to determine if he has suffered any other injuries. In his first four games with the Bills, Crowder caught six passes for 60 yards. After Isaiah McKenzie was injured on Sunday, the Bills placed him in the concussion protocol, leaving them with three receivers. Jake Kumerow’s ankle injury may prevent him from playing this week, so they may need to add outside help. McKenzie would be on the flex radar if he can clear the concussion protocol in time for Week 5 against the Steelers.

The news: Rams WR Allen Robinson II caught two of six targets for seven yards against the 49ers on Monday night.

What it means in fantasy: Robinson has caught nine of 18 targets for 95 yards and one touchdown through four games. Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee remain Matthew Stafford’s top two targets in the passing game. Robinson was the WR34 in our draft Trends this summer. Fantasy Managers were looking at him as a Weekly flex option but Robinson belongs on benches right now.

