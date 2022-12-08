Injury Bills’ Von Miller sends shockwaves NFL
Check out some of the national media and player reactions to the news that Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has seen his season come to an end due to an ACL injury below:
Ari Meirov, PFF
This is now the second straight year #Bills lost a key defensive player on Thanksgiving: Tre’Davious White Tore his ACL last year, Von Miller Tears his ACL this year.
Both injuries are on Slit Film Turf. https://t.co/AbArXI2mVy
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2022
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
Von Miller had said he hoped to be back after missing just one game. The team put him on IR to ease him back. Then, exploratory surgery Yesterday Revealed the ACL was, in fact, torn. Now, out for the season. A crushing loss. https://t.co/GPGpVmkZ5H
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022
Joe Marino, The Draft Network
I promise you nobody outside of Buffalo feels sorry for the Bills. It is what it is. Injuries suck but they are a very real part of the game.
DE group still has 2 first round Picks and 2 second round Picks in it. Were positioned fairly well for a deep run last year without Von. https://t.co/WfvspixZPe
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 7, 2022
Field Yates, ESPN
Huge news out of Buffalo: Von Miller has a torn ACL, per head Coach Sean McDermott. He’s out for the season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2022
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
While the Imaging didn’t show an ACL tear on Von Miller’s knee, the ‘looseness’ of the knee was worrisome as he underwent surgery this week. Turned out to be ACL.
Miller eyes an early season return in 2023.
(wrong @agetzenberg)https://t.co/Mdb9GsHOZy
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 8, 2022
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Speedy recovery bro 🥹
— Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 7, 2022
Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show
🗣🗣🗣 LET’S GOOOOO VON
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2022
Robert Littal, BSO
Von Miller is done for the season. They took a look at his knee and found out his ACL was torn. Big Blow for the Bills.
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 7, 2022
Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network
Hard to describe the impact Von Miller has had on the Bills.
They’ll miss his team-high 8 sacks. But I also think about Greg Rousseau telling me how Von helped his game & changed entire D’s mentality + Weekly T-Shirts Von got for whole D to Honor Legends like Leslie Frazier below. https://t.co/KdNjZIRbrM
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 7, 2022
Dr. David J. Chao, Pro Football Doc
Worry for #VonMiller ACL tear with residual laxity from 2013 ACL surgery was our first impression on Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately that has now come true after several twists and turns. 🙏 https://t.co/ZpA5eyamYP
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 7, 2022
