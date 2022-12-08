Injury Bills’ Von Miller sends shockwaves NFL


Check out some of the national media and player reactions to the news that Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has seen his season come to an end due to an ACL injury below:

Ari Meirov, PFF

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Field Yates, ESPN

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show

Robert Littal, BSO

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

Dr. David J. Chao, Pro Football Doc

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button