Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday’s win ‘not serious’

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious illness.

“They are not serious,” Harbaugh said. “Rashod was a tweak of what he had before and Mark is not a serious long-term injury.”

Harbaugh was also optimistic about running back Gus Edwards, who left the game in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury.

“Gus, with a hamstring, it doesn’t look too bad, but we’ll know more tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

Andrews, who was questionable coming into the game with a knee injury, was ruled out in the second half with a shoulder injury and Bateman likewise exited in the second half with a foot injury.

Andrews left the Ravens’ 27-22 win over the Bucs in the first half, first taking a trip to the medical tent and then to the locker room.

Like Andrews, Bateman was questionable coming into the game, although it was with the same foot injury rather than a new hiccup.