Injuries Disrupt blueprint, but Pistons eager to get season tipped off

There are more than 20 NBA teams that enter the 2022-23 season with full expectations of emerging as postseason participants. Pretty much every one of them had a firm idea of ​​their starting lineup and 90 percent of their rotation before training camp convened.

The Pistons were not one of those teams, not with six new faces and 10 players 24 or younger still very much in various stages of development and looking to establish their careers on firm footing. Put another way, Dwane Casey needed every training camp practice and preseason game to determine individual off-season Improvements and sort out Myriad potential unit combinations.

Injuries robbed him of the chance to make much headway on the latter front. None of those injuries were especially concerning – Marvin Bagley III’s was the most serious and he could be back before mid-November – but taken as a whole they proved disruptive. And for that reason, the early season will require Casey to experiment on the fly and young players to gain familiarity with teammates in games that count.

“I said 15, 20, 25 games. The first part of the season, it’s going to be fluid,” Casey said after the Pistons’ final practice of camp on Tuesday ahead of the season opener against Orlando. “In and out. Different lineups, guys in different positions. Some Isaiah Stewart at the four, at the five. It’s a whole lot we have to figure out as we go.”

A half-dozen players missed significant time and at least one preseason game. Veterans Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, acquired in the same July trade with New York, missed all of camp before Noel returned for Tuesday’s practice. Burks has been playing in half-court two-on-two and three-on-three games, but has yet to go full court. Noel is off the injury report and cleared for the opener, but the Pistons will be without Bagley, Burks and Isaiah Livers, who has a right hip issue that isn’t expected to keep him out long.

Bagley seemed a strong contender to be in the starting lineup at center after starting two of the first three preseason games alongside Stewart. With Bagley hurt and Noel unlikely to be able to provide many minutes just yet, it’s unlikely Casey will use lineups with two big men much, if at all, until he’s got more than only Stewart and 18-year-old Rookie Jalen Duren at full strength.

Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey were constants in the preseason starting lineup. The fifth starter appears likely to be Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired in late September. Duren, Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph are likely to be staples of the second unit. Livers likely would have been part of that group if not for the hip injury. Kevin Knox recovered from a calf injury in time to make an impression in the preseason finale and could be in line for minutes there. Ditto for Hamidou Diallo, who missed all four preseason games but returned to practice over the weekend. And Veteran Rodney McGruder is always ready and reliable for use in any capacity asked of him.

The challenge of getting off to a good start in the face of a stiff schedule confronts the Pistons, but they’re hopeful their added depth, talent and athleticism can make up for deficits in experience and familiarity.

“Very important. It’s a long season and you want to have that momentum right away,” Stewart said. “Definitely want to get some wins early and just try to keep that momentum going.”

Stewart, 21, is solidly entrenched as a Pistons leader as he enters his third season and appears poised for a leap after a productive off-season, something that eluded him a year ago when he suffered an ankle injury while training with USA Basketball. Casey knows exactly what he’ll get from Stewart in effort, intensity and physicality every night. But there are a lot of things the Veteran Coach who oversaw Toronto’s Ascension from Lottery team to the top of the East standings is about to find out about his young team in the Crucible of the 82-game NBA regular season.

“When those bright lights come on, what are we going to do? How is Ivey going to react? How is Duren going to react? That’s always going to be a question with young players,” he said. “What kind of steps has Cade taken? What kind of steps has Killian Hayes taken over the summer? I know they’ve worked their butts off and I commend them for that. On paper, we’re more athletic, better 3-point shooting. But, now, getting it all together on the court …”