Injuries Didn’t Stop Aspiring Volleyball Hotshot: Patch Star Athlete

Scott Holubek who Nominated his son Tyler, a Concordia University Chicago senior from New Lenox.

Tyler

Illinois

New Lenox

Parent

Volleyball

Tyler Holubek is a senior student/athlete at Concordia University Chicago (CUC) where he is majoring in Secondary Education and playing volleyball for the Cougars. As a freshman, Tyler was named a starter as an opposite side hitter and setter and had a promising first few games. Unfortunately in the 4th game Tyler suffered a severe season-ending shoulder injury, tearing both his labrum and rotator cuff. After surgery and a year of intense rehab, Tyler attempted to return in his sophomore year only to find out that his shoulder actually “over-healed,” causing significant scar tissue, and a second season-ending surgery ensued. During this time Tyler focused intently on his studies, earning him a place on the Dean’s list, currently holding a 3.6 GPA. Tyler also began his role as a CUC Student Ambassador welcoming potential incoming freshman, transfer students, and volleyball recruits, taking them on Tours and describing the CUC experience. After a second season of intense rehab, Tyler returned to the court with a vengeance, dominating both offensively and defensively; Tyler topped the Cougars’ leader board in all categories: 1st in assists, 1st in digs, 2nd in kills, 2nd in blocks, and 3rd in aces. This performance earned him 2022 NACC All-Conference Honors and 2022 NACC Scholar Athlete Honors. For his senior year Tyler was named 2023 Team Captain for the Cougars, looking to not only build on his own skills, but be a leader to his fellow teammates. Tyler will also be Student Teaching within his high school District at Lincoln-Way Central for the Spring of 2023. We look forward to a bright future with Tyler being a teacher, Coach and mentor to future aspiring Student/Athletes!

Tyler’s amazing perseverance! When adversity hit he didn’t back down, he focused on the tasks at hand. He emphasized his studies when he wasn’t able to play, but also traveled from Chicago to New Lenox to rehab with his Collegiate Athletic therapist three times a week for nearly two years so he can fulfill his dream of playing college volleyball.

