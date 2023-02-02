Injuries are silently hindering college basketball

A ton of college basketball’s potential superstars are in street clothes with a front-row seat watching the action instead of hooping. Only four of the top-12 players in the star-studded Class of 2022 have played in every single game this season: Texas’ Dillon Mitchell, Baylor’s Keyonte GeorgeSouth Carolina’s GG Jackson and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski.

The eight other five-star phenoms have combined to miss 42 games this season due to injuries. That number will only rise.

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr.: Missed 17 games, TBD on return

Duke’s Derek Lively II: Missed two games

Duke’s Dariq Whitehead : Missed six games, TBD on return

: Missed six games, TBD on return Oregon’s Kel’el Ware: Missed one game, TBD on return

UCLA’s Amari Bailey : Missed seven games.

: Missed seven games. Villanova’s Cam Whitmore : Missed seven games

: Missed seven games Houston’s Jarace Walker : Missed one game

: Missed one game Kentucky’s Cason Wallace: Missed one game, TBD on return

As anyone can expect, these injuries are hindering teams’ chances of living up to their billings. Duke can’t be the best version of himself without a fully-healthy Whitehead. The powerful, 6-foot-7 wing changes the entire complexion of Jon Scheyer’s club on both ends of the floor.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is coaching with his hands tied behind his back without Smith and prized Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile. Smith, Arkansas’ first-ever No. 1 recruit, is trying to return from a painful, lingering knee injury. All Brazile can do is change the color of his hair — it’s pink right now for cancer research — after a season-ending knee injury robbed him of what looked like a breakout sophomore season.

Kentucky can’t even think about reaching its ceiling without Wallace in the lineup. The “do-anything-to-win” freshman guard already proved to be one of college basketball’s elite Defenders and he is shooting the cover off the ball.

Villanova looks like a completely different team with Whitmore (thumb) and Veteran Justin Moore (Achilles) on the floor, but it might be too late for them to right the ship. The Wildcats (10-12, 4-7 in Big East play) will likely need to go on a magical run in Madison Square Garden to earn an automatic bid to the tournament.

USC is just beginning to work prized freshman big man Vincent Iwuchukwu back into the rotation after he missed 16 games due to a scary cardiac arrest incident in the summer. We’ll see if the Trojans can stay on the right side of the Bubble with Iwuchukwu back in the fold.

“They are a different team now with Vince,” UCLA Coach Mick Cronin admitted.

Indiana, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois and Michigan — all Top 25 teams at one point this season — have lost critical rotation pieces for big chunks of time or the entire season.

Wyoming sits dead last in the Mountain West and Preseason conference Player of the Year Graham Ike hasn’t played a single second with a foot injury. The Cowboys could be an NCAA Tournament team with Ike dominating the paint. Instead, Wyoming is mired in a seven-win season with 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game sitting sadly at the end of the bench.

The injuries are gutting us beautiful game.

