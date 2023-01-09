Injured Duke basketball Captain likely out at least one more game

Without full-time starting point guard Jeremy Roach, who is dealing with a lingering toe injury, the Duke basketball squad managed to hang on for its first ACC road win.

The now-No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) bounced back from Wednesday night’s 84-60 loss at the NC State Wolfpack to defeat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in Chesnut Hill, Mass., 65-64.

RELATED: Voters Punish Blue Devils for lousy week

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button