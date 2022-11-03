Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee

Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings. Of course, Smart would be the first to say that none of these matters. The Bulldogs still very much control their own playoff fate. Should Georgia beat Tennessee on Saturday, the Bulldogs in all likelihood will leap to the top spot of next week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The only College Football Playoff rankings that truly matter are the final ones that will release on Dec. 4. Any rankings released between now and then are simply for content and entertainment purposes. With all that in mind, there are some early takeaways from the first rankings of this year’s College Football Playoff committee. Georgia football takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings Georgia football needs the game more than Tennessee Georgia is favored to beat Tennessee on Saturday. It would behoove the Bulldogs to do so for their playoff chances.

The committee made a very clear statement about what it thought about Tennessee’s resume. Not just in putting it No. 1 but in ranking Alabama at No. 6 and LSU at No. 10. Those two teams will play each other this weekend, with one team guaranteed to lose. Long-term, Tennessee would seem to have the easier path in getting into the College Football Playoff as a potential one-loss non-SEC champion. Georgia’s Lone ranked win to this point is No. 8 Oregon and there is not a team left on Georgia’s regular season schedule that was ranked in last night’s rankings. Georgia could very well make the College Football Playoff in that scenario, it would just need a great deal of help. It would need losses by Clemson and TCU, along with the hope that the committee would take the Bulldogs over a potential one-loss, PAC-12 Champion Oregon. Or, the Bulldogs could simply beat Tennessee, win the rest of its regular season games and enter the SEC Championship with a 12-0 record. We’ve seen it time and time again since the start of the College Football Playoff. Don’t leave your Fate in the hands of the College Football Playoff committee or else they will probably end up leaving you out, as Georgia learned in both 2018 and 2019. Non-conference scheduling matters To the surprise of many, No. 4 Clemson came in ranked ahead of No. 5 Michigan. No one would argue that the Tigers have been more impressive than Michigan this season, but the level of competition Michigan has faced to this point was directly called out by the committee.

In its non-conference slate, Michigan played Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut. Not exactly a murder’s row of foes. The committee also made it a point to say that the three teams considered for the No. 1 ranking were Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Those teams all played non-conference games against schools that were ranked at the time of the game in Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Oregon. This is all worth paying attention to because of what Georgia will face next season. With the cancellation of the Oklahoma game, Georgia’s non-conference slate features games against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech. You can already hear ESPN commentators complaining now about the fact that Georgia played nobody in non-conference, even if the SEC asked Georgia to remove the Oklahoma game from the schedule. Georgia football should root hard for Dan Lanning Oregon was the second-highest-ranked one-loss team, coming in at No. 8. The Ducks have scored at least 40 points in every game except for the 49-3 loss to Georgia. The PAC-12 hasn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff since 2016. It is currently the only Power 5 league without an unbeaten team. But the College Football Playoff committee clearly values ​​the league, placing four teams among the top 14 in the rankings. USC is No. 9 ranked team, UCLA sits at No. 12 and Utah is No. 14. Add in Oregon State at No. 23 and the PAC-12 has as many ranked teams as the SEC.

Those teams will all face at least one ranked opponent the rest of the way. There’s a real scenario where Oregon and USC each meet in the PAC-12 Championship game with just one loss on the schedule. In that event, Georgia should be rooting hard for the Ducks to keep winning. The better Oregon looks, the better Georgia’s resume does as well. Even if the committee may not value Week 1 wins as much as recent wins — Georgia’s No. 3 ranking and LSU sitting at No. 10 despite a loss to FSU are examples — it’s inarguable that Georgia was a much better team than Oregon. So the better Oregon continues to look and play against a strong PAC-12, the better things look for Georgia and its possible playoff ranking. More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News