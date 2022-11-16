Iniakov to put state performance in rear view mirror – Monterey Herald

SAN GABRIEL – Struggling over 18 holes on the biggest stage, Nikki Iniakov still managed a smile on her last hole, embraced her playing partners and headed to the airport with her golf clubs.

A day earlier, the Stevenson sophomore had one of her best practice rounds in preparation for the CIF State golf championships.

“I had a great day during my practice round,” Iniakov said. “All my putts were going in. I was ready this morning. It just didn’t come on the course unfortunately.”

Duplicating last year’s sixth place finish didn’t materialize as Iniakov never got comfortable on the San Gabriel Country Club greens, finishing Wednesday’s round 15-over par, placing well out of the running for a repeat podium finish.

“It was tough out there today,” Iniakov said. “I just have to put it behind me. I know I can play well. I will take Tuesday’s practice round into my next tournament.”

Iniakov will not have a lot of time to reflect as she was slated to board a plane for San Antonio, where she will compete this weekend in the AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions.

The four-day event is an invitation only tournament for the top 78 junior golfers in the nation. It is one of 15 non-high school events that Iniakov competes in throughout the year.

“I’m proud of myself for working hard and pushing for the next step,” Iniakov said. “This year has been good. It’s not over yet. I’m excited about the event.”

Iniakov refused to let one tournament be a reflection of her season, in which she won a playoff match at the Northern California Finals to advance to the state championships.

Along her path came medalist honors for the second straight year at the Gabilan Division finals, and a top five finish in helping her team place third at the Central Coast Section finals.

Finding her stroke, though, never materialized at the state Finals as Iniakov bogeyed her first hole, one of nine on the day.

“Nikki stayed positive all day,” Stevenson Coach Jason McArthur said. “A lot of times when a golfer struggles, they ruin other people’s day. She was incredibly gracious.”

Having dealt with a sore back most of the season, Iniakov didn’t use that as an excuse. In fact, she felt like she was hitting her drives well in the beginning.

“I didn’t have the start I wanted,” Iniakov said. “Bad starts usually don’t get to me. This just wasn’t my day. I didn’t improve as the day went on.”

The 16-year-old made par nine of the 18 holes and was just 5-over after the first nine holes, sitting in 12th place. Yet, over her final nine holes, her struggles intensified.

“She was hitting the ball clean,” said McArthur, who followed her for 18 holes. “It just wasn’t going in the direction she planned. Typically, she crawls her way out of it.”

A Quadruple bogey on her final hole left Iniakov disappointed, yet still managing a smile as she turned in her card.

“She’s a strong willed person,” McArthur said. “Today didn’t go as expected. It was rough. I just told her to stay in the moment and focus on the next shot. She handled it real well.”

McArthur didn’t feel there was any added pressure coming into the tournament for Iniakov, who was sixth at Poppy Hills last year.

“If she felt pressure, she didn’t tell me,” McArthur said. “It was never brought up. She was all business. She prepared well. It’s the game. It can be cruel. I think this will really motivate her going forward.”

The only county golfer to qualify for the state championships the last two years, Iniakov hopes to make amends this week in the state of Texas.

There will be a handful of junior tournaments in the spring before Iniakov sets her sights on qualifying for the US Women’s Open in July at Pebble Beach.

“It’s a goal,” Iniakov said. “I want to play Division I golf and someday be on the LPGA tournament. Days like today are part of the journey.”