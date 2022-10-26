Iniakov is medalist as Stevenson defends Gabila Division title – Monterey Herald

MONTEREY — If the gusty winds and choppy greens hadn’t already gotten into players’ heads, the longer holes created higher than normal scores Tuesday for nearly the entire field — except for medalist Nikki Iniakov.

The Stevenson sophomore ignored the conditions – as well as lower back pain, wasn’t fazed by the longer holes and carved up the greens with her putter, leaving the 15-year-old in a league of her own.

Iniakov carded a 1-under par 71 to earn medalist honors for the second consecutive year, propelling the Pirates to a Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabian Division golf title at Laguna Seca.

“I looked at it as a learning opportunity,” Iniakov said. “I made some mistakes, which cost me. I did not want to let down my guard.”

Iniakov led a Parade of Pirates that finished in the Top 10, as they capped an undefeated league season with a 412-473 win over runner-up Carmel. Monte Vista won the Mission Division title.

Bothered by a sore back that has plagued her since the summer, Iniakov showed no signs of discomfort with her drives off the longer tees, as her balls sliced ​​through the wind onto the fairways.

“I’ve been struggling with my drives,” Iniakov said. “My back is a little sore and tight. I haven’t been out here since last year. It was important to get a feel for the course.”

In part, because the Central Coast Section Finals will be held at Laguna Seca next Tuesday, as Iniakov begins her quest to return to the state meet — this time with the thought of her teammates tagging along for the ride.

The Pirates tuned up for the CCS tournament by winning the Gabilan Finals by 61 strokes. They will be joined in the section Finals by Carmel. Who Advances as an individual will be determined Thursday after all Leagues meets are in.

“If I advance next week, I have to be smarter with my tee shots,” said Salinas’ Kalea Hall, who finished third overall with an 81. I let some shots get into my head. It was hard not to get frustrated. It’s how I’m wired.”

Hall, who won the PURE Insurance Pro-Teen tournament last month at Pebble Beach, struggled on the greens at Laguna Seca.

“The greens were tough,” Hall said. “They were bipolar. With the wind, it affects any shot that goes in the air. I need to do a better job of thinking through the shots.”

Despite the course being longer because of the tee spots, Iniakov finished just one stroke higher than what she shot last year at the CCS finals, where she finished with a 70.

“The greens at Laguna are the most challenging part of this course,” said Iniakov, who was sixth in the state with a 71 last fall at Poppy Hills. “They are just difficult to judge.”

The closest individual to Iniakov was teammate Michelle Wang, who finished eight strokes back with a 79, while Coco He finished fourth and Siobhan Ong sixth for Stevenson.

“I struggled on the back nine,” said Wang, who started on the 12th hole. “The wind was a factor. I had to make adjustments from a mental standpoint. I wasn’t in the right frame of mind.”

So Wang took her mind off golf, choosing to channel her thoughts on unrelated events, even talking to herself on occasion to relax and calm her nerves over the first nine holes.

“I needed to adjust, think of things that make me happy,” Wang said. “When I got in a right frame of mind, I thought about tempo, my approach. I started getting more pars.”

While it wasn’t the day Carmel had hoped for, a shot at Redemption will be on the plate next Tuesday at the section finals, as the Padres will use the league meet as a means of familiarizing themselves with the course.

“A lot can go wrong on this course,” said Sophie Southard, who finished with a 90. “It starts to get in your head. I struggled mentally with it today.”

Southard didn’t have the start she envisioned after triple bogeying her first hole. However, recording a series of pars during the middle of her round was something to build off of.”

“I need to work on my iron shots,” Southard said. “Usually, my Irons are pretty reliable. My putting was good, although one hole was so bad I had to chip the putt. The conditions on the greens were so bad.”

Also cracking the top 10 was Santa Catalina’s Reena Dail, Carmel’s Ellie Rydeheard, Pacific Grove’s Serena Hunter and Hollister’s Julia Torres.