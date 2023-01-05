Inflation impacts CoMoGives. $100K shy of $2M goal.

CoMoGives, the annual nonprofit fundraising campaign, is slightly less than $100,000 from reaching its $2 million donation goal as of Wednesday.

The campaign ran from Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, through New Year’s Eve and raised around $1.9 million, an increase of $35,610 from 2021, or a nearly 2% increase.

A reconciliation of Receipts is yet to happen with the final donations total coming next week, wrote John Baker, Community Foundation of Central Missouri executive director, which hosts the annual fundraising event, in an email to the Tribune. This is also when challenge grant winners are determined.

Baker will know more about all the donations when the reconciliation process wraps up. This includes where donations came from — whether locally or from out of state.

