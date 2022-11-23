Infinity Visual And Performing Arts To Hold Clay Dates | News, Sports, Jobs

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Inc. will hold a soft opening event for its new satellite location, the Pearl City Clay House, with two events this week.

November 23 events will include:

¯ a clay-date wheel throwing party where those attending can create a unique addition to their holiday table in the studio’s ceramics studio, or join guest instructors to craft quilled holiday cards or paint pottery. The event runs from 6 to 10 pm

November 25 events will include:

¯ a series of ceramic and contemporary craft workshops. There will be a variety of ceramic workshops to choose from, along with blackout meditation, fiber arts, holiday card making, printing wrapping paper, as well as paint-your-own pottery, and paint and sip style sessions. Hours are 8 am to 8 pm

“It’s been wonderful meeting students on zoom and at pop-up events all over the community, but I really can’t wait to greet the community in our beautiful new studios,” said Deb Eck, Pearl City Clay House program director. “We’ve lined up a wonderful team of instructors in a wide variety of contemporary crafts, as well as ceramics and they are all excited to share their talents.”

To register for an upcoming Pearl City Clay House event or learn more about Pearl City Clay House, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org/programming. The new Pearl City Clay House will open its doors at 220 E. Second St., Jamestown, across the street diagonally from the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center.

The Pearl City Clay House was originally set to open in fall of 2020, but COVID-19 and supply chain set-backs delayed its opening. Virtual classes and pop-up events have been held throughout the community. Nearly 300 participants have experienced Pearl City Clay House classes at a variety of community partner locations in Jamestown and the surrounding area, including James Prendergast Library, ART Cloth + Craft, Audubon Community Nature Center, Tammarie Designs, Susan Gutierrez Studio, New Leaf Photography, Crary Art Gallery, and Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center.

“We are beyond excited to be at this stage,” said Shane Hawkins, executive director of Infinity. “We could not have achieved this without our amazing funders, supporters, the building owner, our project manager, all of the dedicated contractors, partners, community members, Pearl City Clay House’s program director, our Board of Directors, and the entire Infinity team . This is truly a community effort, and will be a vibrant community hub for creativity for years to come.”