ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – MARCH 18: FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference … [+] after the FIFA executive committee meeting at the FIFA Headquarters on March 18, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ahead of the most controversial World Cup in modern history, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and local organizers have cranked up the public relations narrative, promising to deliver the best global Finals ever.

“We have always said that Qatar will deliver the best-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup – and, as you look around the country today, at the state-of-the-art stadiums, the training pitches, the metro, the wider infrastructure, everything is ready and everyone is welcome,” said Infantino at a news conference in Doha, the Qatari capital.

“The world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together, we will deliver the best World Cup ever on and off the field.”

Ever since FIFA awarded Qatar, a country smaller in area than Connecticut, the hosting rights in 2010, the Nation has faced severe scrutiny, first over allegations of corruption in the bidding process and then over its human rights record and labor laws, based on the infamous kafala system.

Keen to play up how prepared Qatar is, pointing to 30,000 additional hotel rooms, hundreds of future fan activations, and perfect pitches, World Cup boss Nasser Al Khater said: “Qatar is ready to host a global celebration of the beautiful game. We look forward to welcoming fans and players from across the world as they sample our welcoming hospitality, a vast array of entertainment options, and, of course, top-class international football.

“It Promises to be a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup – and one that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Qatar, the Middle East, and the Arab world.”

However, despite organizers’ PR going in overdrive in the Finals weeks leading up to the sport’s Ultimate spectacular, US Soccer has come out to support calls for a Remediation program for migrant workers in Qatar who have suffered human rights abuses, reports The Times of London . Earlier this year, human rights groups and NGOs called on FIFA and Qatar to offer workers compensation to the tune of $440 million, the equivalent of the prize money at stake during the World Cup.

In 2019, officials from US Soccer began engaging with institutions, including the International Labor Organization (ILO), Amnesty International, the Center for Sport and Human Rights, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, to better understand the human rights and labor law issues on the ground in Qatar.

US Soccer then tried to ensure that vendors as well as subcontractors it is working with in Qatar comply with the labor reforms that Qatar says it has implemented. Now, the ruling body has become the latest World Cup-bound country, including Germany and France, as well as four major tournament sponsors to publicly back the call for Fifa and Qatar to provide compensation.

The United States’ decision is not without significance. The US will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada when the global Finals will be expanded to a 48-team tournament. Neither Mexico nor Canada has addressed the topic yet.