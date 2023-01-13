Industrial Arts Brewing Company – Sales Director – Industrial Arts Brewing Co – Brewbound.com Craft Beer Job Listing

Sales Director for Industrial Arts Brewing Company

Location: Remote, report to Beacon, NY Brewery ~ 2x/week

Reports To: Managing Partner, Jeff O’Neil

Direct Reports: 4

Full-time, exempt

Competitive compensation depending on experience and type of incentive/bonus structure (negotiable)

Join the Industrial Arts Brewing Company team! We are looking for an experienced craft beer sales person to lead our team of sales professionals and expand our brand. We need someone who has at least 5 years of managing multiple direct reports and 3 years of experience in sales. Strong track record of success working with chains required. IABC feels strongly about Quality, Consistency, and Safety – the successful candidate will be aligned with these core values ​​as well.

About Industrial Arts Brewing Company:

IABC has been a leader in craft beer in the Hudson Valley since opening in 2016. Our home is in Beacon, NY in a 70,000 square ft purpose-built, state-of-the art facility.

Working at Industrial Arts Brewing Company:

Our goal is to create and Foster a workplace of professionals by providing good pay for hard work, offering benefits packages that support individuals and families, Minimizing overtime for better work life balance, and giving the training and feedback needed to feel truly successful in your job .

The day-to-day:

Manage our sales team (currently 4 Market Managers). Conduct one-on-ones and team meetings to keep everyone aligned and on track.

Develop sales strategies with Managing Partner that grow our brand in current Territories and help us expand into new markets strategically and with an eye for long-term growth.

Be curious and interrogate data. Bring that analysis and insight to ownership to make proactive decisions about the brand and company strategy.

Create and deliver on measurable, specific, ambitious goals for yourself and the team.

Complete regular and annual reviews of direct reports to ensure individual and team success.

Build and maintain relationships with our external business partners.

Prep for and conduct Quarterly and annual business plan meetings with our distribution partners, then ensure follow through.

Be reflective. Conduct after action reviews so we can learn from the past and carry those lessons into the future.

Work with the finance team and the sales team to stay on budget and use company resources effectively.

Create allocations, manage Inventory and depletions. Troubleshoot where there are issues with distribution.

Basic requirements:

>3 years of experience in beverage sales

>5 years of managing direct reports

Demonstrable history of brand and team growth

Excellent communication and people skills

Literate in relevant software platforms

Willingness to travel regularly

Physical requirements:

Up to date Covid-19 vaccination

Valid driver’s license, clean driving record

Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

Able to work a schedule that could occasionally include evenings, weekends, and holidays as business needs dictate.

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, and Vision – IABC covers 60% for all policies, including family policies

11 Paid Company Holidays

15 days of Paid Time Off

12 weeks of fully paid family leave

401k with company match after Eligibility

Monthly cell phone reimbursement

Travel and sales expenses

Annual allowance for Personal Protective Equipment