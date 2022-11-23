Indoor golf Simulator X-Golf opens in West Des Moines in 2023

A new indoor golf simulator business is set to open in West Des Moines. X-Golf America, a national franchise with more than 70 locations, opens its first location in Iowa in 2023.

Construction for the 7,500-square-foot facility is currently in progress, with the hopes of opening in early to mid-January 2023 at 165 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy. in West Des Moines, in Bridgewood Plaza, across from Jordan Creek Town Center.

X-Golf began in Michigan in 2016, and the number of Franchises recently started to double almost every year, according to Chad Sloden, owner of the new West Des Moines location.

“Once people go into one, they realize it is different from your traditional golf simulator indoors,” Sloden said. “It’s a very unique golf experience for those who truly love the game or for those who are trying to get into it.”

The facility provides an indoor golf experience that can be played year-round and opportunities to create leagues, take lessons and host events. Golfers can get instant analytics of their performance, measured with high-speed cameras, and play renowned courses from all over the globe.

“We understand that golf in the Midwest is primarily a three-, four-, five-month season, so we’re trying to extend that so golf can be played as close to the real thing for the entire year,” he said.

Unlike Topgolf and Suite Shot, X-Golf offers putting as the main component, rather than just hitting tee shots.

“We will have a head PGA golf professional who will be managing the facility and they’ll give lessons to club fittings, things like that,” Sloden said.

They plan to have seven golf simulators, with a maximum of six players at a time in each as well as an entertainment area and sports bar with high-end whiskeys, Bourbons and tequilas.

“It truly is a full indoor golf course, an indoor country club in a sense,” he said.

More high-end driving Ranges head to the Des Moines metro

The Des Moines metro is getting three additional new indoor driving ranges.

Topgolf plans to build a year-round driving range with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and a restaurant on the Northwest corner of Mills Civic and Jordan Creek parkways.

Suite Shots, a smaller Topgolf-style driving range and restaurant, wants to open at the Southwest corner of Grand Avenue and I-35 in West Des Moines with three floors of climate-controlled bays.

A third option, Bombers, would be located at 5055 Merle Hay Road, just north of Interstate 35 in Johnston.

West Des Moines is also home to Smash Park with arcade games, pickleball, corn hole, darts, shuffleboard, bocce ball, foosball and ping-pong as well as Spare Time Entertainment with arcades, bowling, Escape rooms and a restaurant.

More golf is on the way

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a general assignment Reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at [email protected]