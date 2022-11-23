Indoor golf Simulator X-Golf opens in West Des Moines in 2023

A new indoor golf simulator business is set to open in West Des Moines. X-Golf America, a national franchise with more than 70 locations, opens its first location in Iowa in 2023.

Construction for the 7,500-square-foot facility is currently in progress, with the hopes of opening in early to mid-January 2023 at 165 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy. in West Des Moines, in Bridgewood Plaza, across from Jordan Creek Town Center.

X-Golf began in Michigan in 2016, and the number of Franchises recently started to double almost every year, according to Chad Sloden, owner of the new West Des Moines location.

“Once people go into one, they realize it is different from your traditional golf simulator indoors,” Sloden said. “It’s a very unique golf experience for those who truly love the game or for those who are trying to get into it.”

