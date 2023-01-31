Indoor golf Simulator venue to open in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A simulated golf experience is coming this summer to Bel Air.

X-Golf, a Nationwide chain of indoor golf simulators, plans to open in the Festival at Bel Air shopping center off of Route 24.

X-Golf describes itself as the “world’s most advanced & accurate golf simulator,” as well as “a sports bar and venue [that] kicks up the entertainment.” It offers a full bar with beer and cocktails, appetizers, and courses for all ages and levels.

There are more than 50 X-Golf locations nationwide, including one in Pasadena.

The company sent the following statement about what it’s bringing to the Harford County market: