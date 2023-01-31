Indoor Golf Simulator Coming To Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY – From Bulle Rock to the Maryland Golf and Country Clubs, Harford County is known for its beautiful courses. This summer, the county is adding a new golf experience, but this time it’s virtual.

X-Golf, an indoor golf Simulator chain, is coming to the Bel Air shopping center near Route 24.

The company offers a unique experience where visitors can use X-Golf’s state-of-the-art simulators and software and enjoy a full bar and restaurant.

President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D’Arcy says the company’s continued expansion is thanks to its top-of-the-line Simulator technology.

“Continued interest from new and existing franchisees this year has been incredible, especially given the circumstances of 2020,” D’Arcy said. “When it comes to Indoor Golf, our organic growth has been fueled by offering an unmatched Simulator experience in the industry. Our superior technology combined with operations expertise will further X-Golf’s Capability to build the singular brand in a segmented marketplace.”

The state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators allow players to analyze their form through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors, and advanced Gaming software.

The software also features short game and putting capabilities allowing players to fully experience a round from tees to greens.