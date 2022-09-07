Indoor golf Simulation coming to North Greenbush
Tired of tee times in the rain, snow or bitter cold? Capital Region Golfers now have another option for Perfecting their putt even in harsh weather – and it includes a full-service bar and gourmet restaurant.
The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment lounge, is opening a new location at 490 North Greenbush Road in the coming weeks. It will mark the third location in the Capital Region for the Guilderland-based company, which also has a spot in Clifton Park.