Indoor golf opening at Palisades Center

Golfzon Social, which is planning to open an indoor golf center at 691 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale, plans to open a site at the Palisades Center mall in Rockland County’s West Nyack on Jan. 30.

Golfzon Social was formed by the golfing simulator company Golfzon and golf and hospitality management company Troon. Golfzon, a South Korean company, has its US Headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia. Troon is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Golfzon reports it has a presence in 62 countries with 6,200 Simulator sites around the world and 76 million rounds of golf played on its simulators in 2021. Troon reports it has food and beverage operations located at more than 600 golf resorts, private clubs, and other facilities. In addition to golf club management, it provides homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated Hospitality venues.

The Palisades location will feature 22 TwoVision Simulator bays, a full bar, food service and flat screen TVs throughout. Troon is managing all aspects of the new venues, including pre-opening development work and project management, guest services and golf instruction, and food and beverage operations. Golfzon is providing its simulators and team of service technicians. Golfzon says that the TwoVision units can simulate more than 200 golf courses and use high-speed sensors to collect data for analysis of a golfer’s swing.

“According to the National Golf Foundation the number of players who enjoy the game at off-course venues is now nearly 25 million, and it is a trend that is especially popular among young professionals,” said Tommy Lim, CEO of Golfzon North America. “Golfzon Social is the perfect vehicle to service this large and growing population.”

The Palisades Center is a four-level 2.2 million-square-feet shopping center that in addition to numerous Retailers has 16 sit-down restaurants, a Bowling alley, an ice rink, the world’s largest indoor ropes course and a Comedy club. It’s owned by Pyramid Management Group located in Syracuse.