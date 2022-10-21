Indoor golf concept Five Iron Golf leases space by Fox Theatre

An urban indoor golf experience out of New York is planning its first Southeast location in Midtown Atlanta.

Five Iron Golf has signed a lease for 16,000 square feet at Tower Square, according to an announcement. The building is located at 675 West Peachtree Street, near the Fox Theatre.

The Atlanta location will feature 13 golf simulators with multiple high-speed cameras to capture a player’s golf swing. There will also be a full-service restaurant and bar, as well as leisure games. Five Iron Golf will offer club fitting, league play, private lessons, clinics and events.

It’s expected to open in mid-2023.

“The Five Iron Golf dual mission of welcoming entertainment seekers while also prioritizing the needs of avid players translates perfectly to Atlanta, a city home to a vibrant culture enriched by sports, entertainment, and Meaningful social experiences” Jared SolomonCEO and co-founder of Five Iron Golf, said in a press release.

Five Iron Golf was founded in Manhattan in 2017. It currently has 14 locations across the nation, with more in the works.

“We are extremely excited to bring such a unique tenant to Tower Square,” Amy Fingerhut, senior vice president of CBRE Retail Services, said in the press release. CBRE leases Tower Square. “Five Iron Golf will be the entertainment Anchor to this Adaptive reuse retail project that will be the 50-yard line of Midtown, reaching to all the surrounding areas.”