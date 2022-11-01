Indoor golf attraction coming to Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor

SCHENECTADY — Golfers will be teeing off from Mohawk Harbor next year.

The Bunker, an indoor facility featuring state-of-the-art golf simulators that allow users to play a wide range of courses and skills challenges, will be moving into a 3,500-square-foot space next to Shaker & Vine. The company, which operates locations in Guilderland, Clifton Park, North Greenbush and soon New Hartford near Utica, hopes to be open by next June.

“We think we offer a nice amenity to the casino itself and from a brand perspective, I feel like we line up pretty well with Shaker & Vine, which we’re going directly next to,” said Troy Miller, who co-founded The Bunker with his business partner, Burl McCutcheon, in 2019.

Miller said the business was eyeing a move to Schenectady not long after opening its first location in Guilderland in 2019, and had actually come to terms on an agreement, but ultimately decided to hold off once the Pandemic hit in early 2020.

But with the economy rebounding and casino revenue reaching pre-pandemic levels, Miller said the time was right to move forward.

The Bunker will feature four golf bays and two dart bays, as well as a bar and seating area. An expansive patio will feature a retractable roof, where guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and a variety of bar-style foods, including flatbreads and appetizers, Miller said.

Each Simulator bay will be rented at a rate that ranges from $40 to $70 hourly, which is what the company charges at its current locations.

Users of all skill levels will be able to choose from more than 160 courses, including those played by professionals, like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews in the United Kingdom. The TrackMan simulators also allow users to choose their weather options and play a variety of skills games, including driving and chipping competitions.

Miller said the simulators are used by PGA tour professionals but are ideal for first dates, a night out with friends and corporate gatherings, which he said will supplement gatherings hosted at the casino. People, he said, will also be able to sit at the bar or grab a table without having to rent a simulator.

“If you want to use it as a competitive tool to get better at golf, it’s that tool,” Miller said. “If you want to use it just to have fun and play an 18-hole round with buddies, that’s it. If you want to use it for an 8-year-olds birthday, there’s plenty of games that you can play.”

David Buicko, CEO of the Galesi Group, the company that developed Mohawk Harbor, said The Bunker will supplement attractions already in place, including Rivers Casino, Druthers and Shaker & Vine.

“It’s just another amenity for the people who live here, work here and play here,” he said.

Buicko said Mohawk Harbor has met all expectations, noting there are no vacancies at the apartments and townhouses, and there is currently no commercial space available.

In June, the SI Group announced it would be relocating its headquarters from Niskayuna to a 19,655-square-foot space on the ground floor of the River House apartment building at the harbor.

Momentive Performance Materials of Waterford moved into SI Group’s Niskayuna home along Balltown Road. The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority approved more than $1 million in assistance for the two companies to help with the transitions.

Miller, meanwhile, said golf simulators have been growing in popularity as the technology continues to develop, but most are located in warehouses are in private clubhouse settings, which is how the business has been able to separate itself from the competition and continue to expand.

“We want to be the Ultimate level of what this industry is all about,” he said.

For more information on The Bunker, visit the company’s website: getinthebunker.golf.

