Indonesia’s deadly soccer Stampede trial begins

STORY: An Indonesian court began a trial on Monday (January 16) for one of the world’s deadliest soccer stadium stampedes.

A handful of police and match officials have been charged with negligence over their alleged roles.

135 people died in the October disaster at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.

An investigation by Indonesia’s human rights commission found police fired 45 rounds of tear gas into the crowd at the end of the match causing Panic that led to the stampede.

Investigators concluded that excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main cause of the Crush while locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to implement safety procedures exacerbated the death toll.

The disaster prompted widespread questions about safety standards and the use of tear gas – a crowd control measure banned by soccer’s global governing body, FIFA.

On Monday the court heard from three police officers, a security official and a match organizer – who each face a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

The father of one of the victims attended court on Monday.

He says he hopes that they will be punished to the fullest extent, especially those who used tear gas.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced after the incident that all league matches would be suspended and that the Kanjuruhan stadium would be demolished and rebuilt.

League games have since resumed but without spectators.