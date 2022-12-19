Indonesia, US to launch $50 million partnership towards 2030 carbon sink goal – Society

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta ●

Indonesia and the United States have committed to launching a new climate partnership early next year with funding of up to US$50 million to help Indonesia achieve its forestry carbon sink goal by 2030.

In May, the Environment and Forestry Ministry and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support Indonesia’s Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 program.

The commitment to the new climate partnership follows up from the White House’s Fact Sheet: Strengthening the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership published on Nov. 13, which was also announced at the bilateral meeting between President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Bali.

