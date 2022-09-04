Indo-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur slams UK Universities for scrapping English literature courses

In an interview with British news channel, Sky News, Indo-Canadian poet and author Rupi Kaur expressed her disapproval of some UK Universities taking the decision to scrap English Literature courses.

Terming the decision “horrible” and “sad”, Kaur told Sky News that she hopes activists and organizations in the UK manage to oppose this and ensure students have access to literature.

“It’s horrible they could do that. I went to university and studied English and it shaped what I’m doing today so it makes me sad that somebody else who would have loved that path of study, won’t have access to that,” Kaur told Sky News.

Her comments come at a time when many UK Universities have opted to close their English Literature courses, with others expected to cut the course in the coming years.

The row received more attention over UK PM contender Rishi Sunak’s comments about phasing out degrees that do not improve students’ “earning potential”.

Kaur rose to fame with her first published book ‘Milk and Honey’

Punjab-born Kaur, who has over 4.5 million Instagram followers, found success on the social media platform as her Poetry gained a lot of traction. Her self-published debut collection, Milk and Honey, gained widespread commercial success as it spent 77 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and sold over eight million copies worldwide.

