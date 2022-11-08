Individual Game Basketball Tickets On Sale Now

STEPHENVILLE – Basketball season is back in Stephenville.

The Tarleton men’s and Women’s basketball teams will officially open their season this week with home games, starting Wednesday night when the Women’s host Arlington Baptist at 6 pm The men’s team opens Tonight against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz. on the Pac 12 Network and will make their Wisdom Gym debut Thursday at 7 pm

Tarleton will host 24 basketball games across the men’s and women’s schedule this season, including four (4) doubleheaders. A few key promotional dates include “White Out” for the men’s game against Weber State on Nov. 29, a pregame tailgate with inflatable games ahead of the Women’s game against College of Charleston on Nov. 18, and a Dec. 29 doubleheader with the men hosting UTA and the women taking on Abilene Christian in Wisdom Gym.

Individual game tickets are on sale now for general admission seating. Season GA passes are on sale for $149, which includes all 24 home games. Tickets are on sale at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

For the complete schedule, visit TarletonSports.com.